Duncan Mighty Arrested For Alleged N11m Fraud – Police

Popular music artiste, Duncan Okechukwu, popularly known as Duncan Mighty, has been arrested by the Police for allegedly defrauding the Imo state government of N11 million.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikeokwu Orlando, in a statement confirmed that he was arrested in the early hours of Saturday following a petition filed by an upcoming rap artist known by the name ‘M2’

The police spokesman explained that Mr. Okechukwu was contracted by the Imo State Government during past Governor Rochas Okorocha’s tenure, to manage and promote M2.

He added that the agreement reached between both parties was the sum of N11 million, and since the receipt of the money, Mr. Okechukwu (Duncan Mighty) is yet to fulfil his own part of the deal.

Read the full statement below:

IMO COMMAND CRIME REPORT

ARREST OF DUNCAN MIGHTY OVER A CASE OF FRAUD

TODAY (14/12/19) operatives of the command arrested popular music artist DUNCAN MIGHTY on an allegation of FRAUD.

This followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the IMO state Government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, enter into a deal with DUNCAN MIGHTY to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artists and sign M2 under YOUNG WEALTH record label owned by Duncan Mighty, as a result, an agreement was reached with a fee of ELEVEN MILLION NAIRA (N11, 000,000) was paid to him.

However, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his own part of the deal.

Sequel to the petition, the artist was arrested, and he affirmed the having such agreement and collecting the fund, but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated; he was then released on bail on self-recognizance.

Consequently, a letter was received by the representative of the former Governor, terminating the contract to enable him to refund the money, and since then he absconded, and all efforts made to reach him proved abortive.

In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning.

SP IKEOKWU GODSON ORLANDO

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

IMO STATE POLICE COMMAND