Reps Reject Bill Seeking Six-Year Single Term For President, Govs

A Bill for an Act to alter the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to Provide for a single term of six years for the President and governors has failed to scale second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill also considers a six-year term for Members of the National Assembly and States Houses of Assembly.

Majority of the lawmakers during plenary on Tuesday rejected the bill which was sponsored by John Dyegh from Benue State.

John Dyegh argued that the bill was necessary to for members of the National Assembly to gain more experience in six years years instead of four.

According to him, re-election for the President and governors cost three times more than the first election and is characterised by violence. He believes a single term of five years will curb the irregularities associated with re-election.

The lawmakers in disagreement with Dyegh pushed instead for a credible electoral process. They argued that the President or governor will be unable to make meaningful achievements if restricted to just a six year single term.

They added that the current tenure provides an opportunity for appraisal every four years.