Court Issues Warrant Of Arrest For Briton Linked To P&ID Case

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest a Briton, Mr Adam Quinn, over his alleged involvement in the P&ID case.

The development arose from a suit between the Federal Government and Goidel Resources Limited, ICIL and James Nolan.

The EFCC had sued both Nolan and Quinn, alleging that both men used the two firms (Goidel and ICIL) for money laundering.

Mr Nolan is also said to be a signatory to P&ID accounts.

When the matter came up for hearing the EFCC lawyer, Mr Ekele Iheanacho, informed the court that he has a motion to arrest one of the persons named in the charges.

Mr Iheanacho said the application is dated December 16, with an affidavit in support and written address also dated December 16 and filed December 17.

In the said application, the lawyer said he wants, “an order of the honourable court issuing a warrant for the arrest of Adam Quinn, named in counts 21 of the 32 count against him and Mr Nolan and their companies for him to be brought before the court to face trial.

Mr Iheancho said Mr Quinn is currently not within the court’s jurisdiction, “but if the request of the EFCC is granted it will commence an extradition process in this matter.”

Justice Okon Abang in a short ruling said: I have considered the application argued now; I think it deserves to succeed to enable the counsel that represents the Federal Government of Nigeria to commence prosecution of Adam.

“It is ordered as prayed in line with the motion, the order is hereby made for a warrant of arrest of Adam whose name appeared severally to enable Federal Government of Nigeria to commence his prosecution to enable him to answer questions on the charge,” Mr Abang ruled.

The court adjourned to January 20 and 21, 2020, for the continuation of trial.