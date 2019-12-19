NJC Recommends Appointment Of 33 Judges In 11 States

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointments of 33 heads of courts in 11 states across the country.

NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television on Thursday.

He explained that the Council considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee during its meeting which held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Oye said the Council then resolved to recommend the names of the candidates to the governors of the respective states.

They are Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States.

Read the full statement below: