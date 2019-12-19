Advertisement
NJC Recommends Appointment Of 33 Judges In 11 States
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointments of 33 heads of courts in 11 states across the country.
NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television on Thursday.
He explained that the Council considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee during its meeting which held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Oye said the Council then resolved to recommend the names of the candidates to the governors of the respective states.
They are Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States.
Read the full statement below:
19TH DECEMBER, 2019
NJC recommends appointment of (6) Heads of Court, and (26) Twenty-six Judicial Officers for State High Courts and one (1) Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal;
The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its Meeting of 17th and 18th December, 2019, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to the Governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States, Thirty-three (33) successful candidates for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.
They are as follows:
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, ANAMBRA STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Hon. Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Hon. Justice Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa
APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, CROSS RIVER STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Hon. Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme
APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, ZAMFARA STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL
Hon. Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau
APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE
Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo
APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OSUN STATE
Hon. Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu
APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) JUDGES, RIVERS STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo
Chuku Mark Onyema
Ngbor-Abina Lemea
Fibresima Florence Atili
APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Olufunmilayo O. Stanley
Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya
APPOINTMENT OF SEVEN (7) JUDGES, IMO STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu
Leweanya Kechinyere A.
Victoria Chinyere Isiguzo
Vivian O. B. Ekezie
Eze Nonye Eke
Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere
Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere
APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, SOKOTO STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Aminu Garba Sifawa
Mohammed Mohammed
Raliya Uthman Muhammad
APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, EKITI STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Obafemi Makanju Fasanmi
APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, NIGER STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Salisu Alhassan Majidadi
Binta Bawa
Danladi Ahmad
APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) KADI, KEBBI STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL
Bello Khalid Jega
APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, RIVERS STATE
Amadi Ericonda
APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE
Michael Kolawole Peters
Anthony Olusesan Araba
Adebisi Olusola Femi-Segun
APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE
Obichere Ijeoma Josephine
Nze Ifeanyi Tennyson
All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.
Soji Oye, Esq
Director, Information
