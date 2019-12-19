Advertisement

NJC Recommends Appointment Of 33 Judges In 11 States

Channels Television  
Updated December 19, 2019
BREAKING: NJC Holds Emergency Meeting Over Onnoghen's Suspension
A file photo of the NJC session in Abuja.

 

 

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointments of 33 heads of courts in 11 states across the country.

NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television on Thursday.

He explained that the Council considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee during its meeting which held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

READ ALSO: EFCC Detains Adoke Over Malabu Oil Scandal

Oye said the Council then resolved to recommend the names of the candidates to the governors of the respective states.

They are Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States.

Read the full statement below:

19TH DECEMBER, 2019

NJC recommends appointment of (6) Heads of Court, and (26) Twenty-six Judicial Officers for State High Courts and one (1) Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal;

The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its Meeting of 17th and 18th December, 2019, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to the Governors of Anambra, Kebbi, Cross River, Zamfara, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Imo, Sokoto, Ekiti and Niger States, Thirty-three (33) successful candidates for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, ANAMBRA STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Hon. Justice Onochie Manasseh Anyachebelu

 

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, KEBBI STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Hon. Justice Mohammed Suleiman Ambursa

 

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF JUDGE, CROSS RIVER STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Hon. Justice Akon Bassey Ikpeme

 

APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, ZAMFARA STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL

Hon. Kadi Umaru Muhammad Gusau

 

APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OGUN STATE

Hon. Justice Mobolaji Ayodele Ojo

 

APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OSUN STATE

Hon. Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu

 

APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) JUDGES, RIVERS STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Stephens Dirialakeibama Jumbo

Chuku Mark Onyema

Ngbor-Abina Lemea

Fibresima Florence Atili

 

APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Olufunmilayo O. Stanley

Olukemi Olusola Yetunde Oresanya

 

APPOINTMENT OF SEVEN (7) JUDGES, IMO STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Onyeka Vincent Ifeanyichukwu

Leweanya Kechinyere A.

Victoria Chinyere Isiguzo

Vivian O. B. Ekezie

Eze Nonye Eke

Ihuoma Grace Chukwunyere

Ibeawuchi Edith Chinyere

 

APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, SOKOTO STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Aminu Garba Sifawa

Mohammed Mohammed

Raliya Uthman Muhammad

 

APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, EKITI STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Obafemi Makanju Fasanmi

 

APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, NIGER STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Salisu Alhassan Majidadi

Binta Bawa

Danladi Ahmad

 

APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) KADI, KEBBI STATE SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL

Bello Khalid Jega

 

APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, RIVERS STATE

Amadi Ericonda

 

APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, OGUN STATE HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE

Michael Kolawole Peters

Anthony Olusesan Araba

Adebisi Olusola Femi-Segun

 

APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE

Obichere Ijeoma Josephine

Nze Ifeanyi Tennyson

 

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.

Soji Oye, Esq

Director, Information



More on Local

JAMB Delists 133 UTME CBT Centres For ‘Aiding’ Malpractice

INTERPOL Hands Adoke Over To EFCC

Buhari Orders NDDC Re-Composition After Forensic Audit

We Cannot Confirm Adoke’s Return To Nigeria Or Otherwise, Says AGF

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement