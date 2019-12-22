US Adds Nigeria To ‘Special Watch List’ Of Countries Violating Religious Freedom

Nigeria has been added to a United States ‘special watch list’ of countries that had engaged in or tolerated the severe violation of religious freedom.

The list, according to US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, contains countries like Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

“The Department renewed the placement of Comoros, Russia, and Uzbekistan on a Special Watch List (SWL) for governments that have engaged in or tolerated “severe violations of religious freedom,” and added Cuba, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and Sudan to this list.”

READ ALSO: Terrorism Is Greatest Challenge Facing ECOWAS, Says Buhari

Mr. Pompeo explained that the protection of religious freedom is a top priority for the Trump administration foreign policy and will work diligently to promote religious freedom and combat abuses.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram and eight other terrorists group have been described as ‘Entities of Particular Concern’.

“These designations underscore the United States’ commitment to protecting those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief. We believe that everyone, everywhere, at all times, should have the right to live according to the dictates of their conscience.”

He stressed that the US government will “continue to challenge state and non-state entities that seek to infringe upon those fundamental rights and to ensure they are held to account for their actions.

“Our actions have been, and will continue to be, consistent with our position on religious freedom. No country, entity, or individual should be able to persecute people of faith without accountability. We have acted, and we will continue to do so.”