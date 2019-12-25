24-Year-Old Rapper Bvlly, Shot Dead In Canada

A 24-year-old Toronto-based rapper popularly called Bvlly was shot and killed early Christmas Eve.

Police authorities described the killing as a homicide.

The CNN quotes Durham Regional Police Service as stating that the young rapper whose real name is Jahquar Stewart was killed Tuesday morning in a north Oshawa home.

Bvlly was reportedly found just before 3 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, DRPS said.

Reports suggest that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time of filing this report, investigations had commenced but no arrests had been made.