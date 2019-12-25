Advertisement

Man Robs Bank, Throws Cash In Air While Shouting ‘Merry Christmas’

Solomon Elusoji  
Updated December 25, 2019
David Wayne Oliver, 65. Photo: Colorado Springs Police Department

 

A man has been held by the Colorado Springs police in the United States after he allegedly robbed a bank and threw the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry Christmas” to passersby, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, David Wayne Oliver, 65, was arrested at a nearby Starbucks coffee shop after he held up a bank in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.

Police said Oliver had “threatened the use of a weapon” and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Reuters also reported that Colorado Springs television station KKTV has interviewed an eyewitness, Dion Pascale.

Pascale said Oliver, the suspect, stepped outside the bank and tossed the money “all over the place.”

“He started throwing money out of the bag” before yelling, “Merry Christmas,” the TV station quoted Pascale as saying, Reuters said.

Pascale added that bystanders retrieved some of the money and returned it to the bank as Oliver walked to the Starbucks, sat down and appeared to be waiting for police to arrest him.

Oliver is expected to appear in court for the first time on Thursday., Reuters reported.



More on Crime Watch

Six Killed, Two Women Abducted Near Chibok

Insurgents ‘Abduct’ Two Aid Workers, Kill Four Travellers

Prophet, Six Others Charged To Court Over Kidnap Of One-Year-Old Boy

Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Parts Of Yobe

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement