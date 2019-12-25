Man Robs Bank, Throws Cash In Air While Shouting ‘Merry Christmas’

A man has been held by the Colorado Springs police in the United States after he allegedly robbed a bank and threw the stolen cash into the air while shouting, “Merry Christmas” to passersby, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

On December 23, David Oliver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center following a bank robbery in the 00 block of Tejon Street. Police Blotter #27498 https://t.co/CjbvRoi0Lc Mugshot: David Oliver, 65 pic.twitter.com/lNCJAwS9jE — Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 24, 2019

According to Reuters, David Wayne Oliver, 65, was arrested at a nearby Starbucks coffee shop after he held up a bank in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon.

Police said Oliver had “threatened the use of a weapon” and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Reuters also reported that Colorado Springs television station KKTV has interviewed an eyewitness, Dion Pascale.

Pascale said Oliver, the suspect, stepped outside the bank and tossed the money “all over the place.”

“He started throwing money out of the bag” before yelling, “Merry Christmas,” the TV station quoted Pascale as saying, Reuters said.

Pascale added that bystanders retrieved some of the money and returned it to the bank as Oliver walked to the Starbucks, sat down and appeared to be waiting for police to arrest him.

Oliver is expected to appear in court for the first time on Thursday., Reuters reported.