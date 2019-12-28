Advertisement

Prisoners Swap To Occur On Sunday, Says Ukraine President

Updated December 28, 2019
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visits an exposition at the Latvian Museum of Occupation in Riga, Latvia, on October 16, 2019.  Gints Ivuskans / AFP

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said he expected a major prisoner exchange between Kiev and Russia-backed separatists on Sunday, amid efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, Europe’s only active war.

“There should be an exchange tomorrow. We are waiting for this. The verification of all people is not yet complete,” Zelensky told journalists, in comments quoted by his press-service.

