Prisoners Swap To Occur On Sunday, Says Ukraine President
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said he expected a major prisoner exchange between Kiev and Russia-backed separatists on Sunday, amid efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, Europe’s only active war.
“There should be an exchange tomorrow. We are waiting for this. The verification of all people is not yet complete,” Zelensky told journalists, in comments quoted by his press-service.
