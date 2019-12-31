Alleged Car Theft: Court Orders Naira Marley To Show Up For Arraignment In January

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Tinubu area of Lagos Island has ordered popular musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley to appear in court for his arraignment on January 14, 2020.

Naira Marley is to be arraigned for alleged car theft.

Magistrate Tajudeen Elias warned Marley that if he failed to appear, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

The Chief Magistrate made the order on Tuesday in the continuation of the trial against three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers.

The three defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

They were arraigned on December 16, but Marley was absent.

At that proceedings, the defendants pleaded not guilty and the court subsequently granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum before adjourning further proceedings till today, Dec 31st. The magistrate had also ordered the Investigative Police Office (IPO) to produce Marley in court.

At the proceedings on Tuesday, Naira Marley again failed to show up in court and this compelled Magistrate Elias to order his appearance in court on the next adjourned date of January 14, 2020.