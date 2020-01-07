‘I Was Raped Repeatedly At 19’ – Lady Gaga

American pop star Lady Gaga has said she struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of multiple sexual assaults when she was 19.

Lady Gaga made the comment during an interview with Oprah last weekend.

“I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old,” she said. “And I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and not being able to process that trauma.

“I did not have anyone to help me, I didn’t have a therapist, I did not have a psychiatrist, I did not have a doctor help me through it; I just, all of a sudden, became a star, and was travelling the world going from hotel rooms to . . . stage. I never dealt with it.”

Lady Gaga is a multiple Grammy award-winner and has sold millions of music records globally.

She was named in Forbes’ list of top ten earning musicians of the last decade with a revenue of $500 million.