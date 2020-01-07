Advertisement

‘I Was Raped Repeatedly At 19’ – Lady Gaga

Channels Television  
Updated January 7, 2020

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 28, 2018 US pop singer Lady Gaga arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. ANGELA WEISS / AFP

 

American pop star Lady Gaga has said she struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of multiple sexual assaults when she was 19.

Lady Gaga made the comment during an interview with Oprah last weekend.

“I was raped repeatedly when I was 19 years old,” she said. “And I also developed PTSD as a result of being raped and not being able to process that trauma.

“I did not have anyone to help me, I didn’t have a therapist, I did not have a psychiatrist, I did not have a doctor help me through it; I just, all of a sudden, became a star, and was travelling the world going from hotel rooms to . . . stage. I never dealt with it.”

Lady Gaga is a multiple Grammy award-winner and has sold millions of music records globally.

She was named in Forbes’ list of top ten earning musicians of the last decade with a revenue of $500 million.



