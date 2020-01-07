Nigeria Yet To Ratify 400 Treaties Signed By Successive Govt – Reps Member

Chairman House Committee on Treaties, Ossai Ossai, on Tuesday revealed that over 400 treaties, protocols, and agreements signed by the successive Nigerian government with other nations of the world were yet to be ratified or domesticated.

The lawmaker added that the National Assembly is usually left out in the processes leading to the signing of some of these agreements.

READ ALSO: Buhari Nullifies Suspension Of Ogunbiyi As REA Boss

He made the disclosure at the commissioning of the National Depository of Treaties domiciled at the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

The lawmaker described the project as a milestone and pledged the support of his committee and the National Assembly towards making the project a huge success.

Representative Ossai, however, used the occasion to solicit the collaboration of the Executive Arm of Government with the National Assembly in order to promote shared knowledge and make it easy for ratification/domestication of signed treaties.

He disclosed that his committee has commenced the process of reviewing all Treaties, Protocols and Agreements entered into by the Nigerian Government with a view of making them beneficial to all Nigerians.