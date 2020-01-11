Witness Testifies Against ‘Evans’, Reveals How The Alleged Kidnapper Acquired Houses

A Police Inspector, Idowu Aruna has told a Lagos High Court, sitting in the Ikeja area, how suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans and his gang members used money obtained as ransom from their victims, to build houses.

Inspector Aruna who is a member of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team said he was part of the investigative team that took down the gang.

According to the witness, “The proceeds collected by the first defendant (Evans) were used for purchasing houses at Fred Shoboyede Street, in Magodo Estate where he was arrested.

“While the second defendant’s house located at Emmanuel Keshi Street, Magodo Estate was also bought with the proceeds of crime”.

The police witness also testified that Evans has a twin building located at the Fintex area in Accra, Ghana and another landed property in Anambra State, Nigeria.

“He confirmed that the police have been able to recover some trucks that Evans allegedly used for his business.

A video recording played in open court showed Evans confessing to some of the kidnap activities carried out by himself and his gang.

In the video, he could be heard saying, “We have carried out a lot of kidnappings where I have collected 2.3 million dollars and 1 million dollars as ransom fees for our victims including that of Donatus Dunu where we asked for ransom but he did not finish paying before he escaped from our custody.

The video also contained a confession that arms for carrying out the kidnap activities were allegedly obtained from someone in prison.

The kidnappings include the attempted kidnapping of Chief Obianuju Vincent the leader of “Young Shall Grow Motors”.

State prosecuting counsel, Adebayo Kareem informed the court after the cross-examination of the witness, the prosecution would be closing its case.

Evans is standing trial alongside five others; Uche Amadi, Okechukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Chukwunonso Aduba and a woman, Ogechi Uchechukwu.

All six defendants were arraigned on August 30, 2017, for the alleged kidnap of the Chief Executive Officer of Maydon Pharmaceutical Limited, Donatus Dunu, from whose family they allegedly collected the sum of 223,000 Euro (N100m) as ransom.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi has adjourned the matter to the 31st of January 2020 for the defence to open its case.