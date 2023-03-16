Lagos Govt Re-Arraigns Evans For Kidnapping, Attempted Murder

Convicted billionaire kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known Evans has been re-arraigned over alleged kidnapping and attempted murder before a Lagos State High Court sitting in the Tafawa Balewa Square area.

The re-arraignment follows the transfer of the casefile from Justice Adedayo Akintoye the initial trial judge.

Before Justice Ibironke Harrison, where the matter is starting afresh, Evans was arraigned alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okapara Linus.

The four are facing five counts bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder, preferred against them by Lagos State.

Evans and his co-defendants, were arraigned for allegedly kidnapping Chief James Uduji and collecting a ransom of $1.2m dollars.

They, and others at large, allegedly committed the offence on September 7, 2015 at 7th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

The defendants were also accused of attempted murder by allegedly firing shots at Uduji, and Donatus Nwoye which hit him on the hand and again shot one Mr. Jereome Okezie on the hand and head.

According to the prosecution the offences committed contravened Sections 411, 271 (3) and 230 (A) , of the criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

When the charge was read to the defendants, they all pleaded not guilty.

Justice Harrison has adjourned to May 3 and 4, 2023 for trial.