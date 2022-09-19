Court Sentences Evans To 21 Years Imprisonment

The Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja has sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, to 21 years imprisonment.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo convicted and sentenced Evans and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.

Evans and his co-defendants were before the court on four counts of conspiracy, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of arms.

They were accused of conspiring and kidnapping Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia at about 5:30pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos and were alleged to have captured and detained Hafia and demanded a ransom of $2 million.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Monday’s jail term is the second sentence against the kidnap kingpin.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi had earlier sentenced him and two others to life imprisonment for conspiracy and the kidnap of the Managing Director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Limited, Donatus Dunu.

