PHOTOS: ‘Tanko Must Go’ – Ihedioha’s Supporters Troop To The Streets

Supporters of Mr Emeka Ihedioha trooped to the streets of Owerri, Imo state capital, on Sunday to kick against the verdict of the supreme court which led to the removal of the PDP gubernatorial candidate as governor of Imo State.

The apex court had on Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to return Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election.

The APC candidate had placed a distant fourth in the results announced by INEC but the apex court declared him winner based on Uzodinma’s claim that his votes across 388 polling units were annulled.

Diverse reactions were stirred by the verdict, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) threatening and carrying out protest marches across the federation, including a peaceful walk in Abuja on Monday.

Below are some photos from the protest which held on Sunday.