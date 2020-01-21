Advertisement

Two Missiles Were Fired At Ukraine Airliner, Says Iran

Channels Television  
Updated January 21, 2020
FILES) In this file photo taken on January 8, 2020 rescue teams are seen at the scene of a Ukrainian airliner that crashed shortly after take-off near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran.  Akbar TAVAKOLI / IRNA / AFP

 

Iran’s civil aviation authority confirmed two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner that was brought down earlier on January, in a preliminary report posted on its website late Monday.

“Investigators… discovered that two Tor-M1 missiles… were fired at the aircraft,” it said, adding an investigation was ongoing to assess the bearing their impact had on the accident.

The statement confirms a report in The New York Times which included video footage appearing to show two projectiles being fired at the airliner.

The Tor-M1 is a short-range surface-to-air missile developed by the former Soviet Union that are designed to target aircraft or cruise missiles.

Rescue teams work amidst debris after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020, killing everyone on board.  AFP

The Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down in a catastrophic error shortly after takeoff from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran had for days denied Western claims based on US intelligence reports that the Boeing 737 operating Flight PS752 had been shot down, before eventually coming clean.

The Revolutionary Guards’ aerospace commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh accepted full responsibility, but said the missile operator who opened fire had been acting independently.

AFP



More on World News

Eleven Workers Dead In Siberia Fire

Three Rockets Fired Close To US Embassy In Baghdad

‘It Brings Me Great Sadness’, Prince Harry Reacts To Royal Split

Venezuelan Opposition Leader To Attend World Economic Forum In Davos

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement