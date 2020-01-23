Advertisement

New Chinese Virus Not Yet A Global Health Emergency – WHO

Channels Television  
Updated January 23, 2020
Passengers who arrived on one of the last flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan walk through a health screening station at Narita airport in Chiba prefecture, outside Tokyo, on January 23, 2020, as countries screen for anyone showing symptoms of a SARS-like virus which has killed at least 17 people and infected over 500.  CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

 

A deadly virus outbreak that has prompted China to lock down some 20 million people does not yet constitute an international public health emergency, the World Health Organization determined Thursday.

“I am not declaring a public health emergency of international concern today,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters after a two-day emergency meeting in Geneva on the virus.

“This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency,” he said.

AFP



