New Chinese Virus Not Yet A Global Health Emergency – WHO

A deadly virus outbreak that has prompted China to lock down some 20 million people does not yet constitute an international public health emergency, the World Health Organization determined Thursday.

“I am not declaring a public health emergency of international concern today,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters after a two-day emergency meeting in Geneva on the virus.

“This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency,” he said.

AFP