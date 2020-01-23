Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue 23 Victims In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have killed two suspected kidnappers during an operation along the Zaria- Kaduna highway.

The operatives also rescued eleven kidnap victims from the suspects.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said in a statement that the command on Wednesday afternoon received a distress call that some bandits blocked the Kaduna-Zaria express highway and abducted eight persons from a Sharon bus on their way from Kano to Abuja, the nation’s capital.

And on receipt of the information, the command mobilized teams of operatives with some Armored Personnel Carrier (APCs) vehicles to the area, engaged the attackers in a gun battle and successfully gunned down two of the bandits and rescued all the eight victims unhurt

He explains that many other bandits escaped with bullet wounds, adding that the Command is still on their trail with a view to apprehending and bringing them to justice.

DSP Sabo also discloses that police operatives equally rescued three other kidnapped workers of a telecommunications company at Maidoro village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state, while another nine kidnapped passengers of a commercial luxurious bus that was attacked along Kaduna-Zaria Road alongside the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum on January the 14th were also rescued unhurt by the operatives.