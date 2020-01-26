Naira Marley’s Advice, DJ Cuppy’s New Mission, Grammy Awards And More

It was yet another interesting week in the world of showbiz.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the week’s Vibez.

Naira Marley Dishes Some Good Advice To Marlians

Controversial hip hop artiste, Naira Marley yet again stirred social media after he cautioned fans to take their future seriously.

He took to twitter where he wrote, “as a Marlian you have to enjoy your youth but don’t destroy your future”.

While some hailed the singer for his words of advice, others expressed shock because Marlians claim to have “no manners”.

Some also asked the soapy crooner to tell his fans to take a cue from him because beyond his accolades as a musician, he is a college graduate with a distinction.

Cuppy On A New Mission

Popular DJ and daughter of billionaire businessman Florence Otedola, a.k.a DJ Cuppy is on a new mission.

The singer who is always shaking up the social media space with various fascinating posts has again defied critics and taken to Instagram to announce that she’s been working on her debut EP.

According to her, it’s already more than halfway done but she has asked fans for suggestions on what to name it.

Meanwhile, the gelato crooner also took to her insta-stories where she disclosed that she’s working towards earning $1 million by the end of 2020.

Zlatan Accused Of Masterminding Attack On Vic O

Upcoming singer, Vic O accused rapper, Zlatan of assaulting him with the help of his friends.

The singer took to Instagram where he shared a video of his badly bruised face.

According to him, he was attacked in the Lekki area of Lagos by men, numbering about eight who are allegedly loyal to Zlatan.

He went further to announce that the battle line has been drawn, between Zlatan and himself. Meanwhile, Zlatan is yet to react to the allegations.

Cause Of Juice Wrld’s Death Revealed

One month after rising artiste, Juice Wrld passed away, the cause of his death has been revealed.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, the rapper died of an accidental opioid overdose, specifically oxycodone and codeine toxicity”.

Juice Wrld is the latest in a string of famous musicians to die of an opioid overdose in recent years.

Meanwhile, his family has disclosed plans for a public tribute to be held for the late rapper in Chicago.

Davido Drops “2020 Letter To You”

On to some new music, Nigerian pop star, Davido has risen above all the drama that ushered him into the new year with the release of a freestyle track titled: ‘2020, Letter To You’.

In the new track, O.B.O advices everyone to be true to themselves.

He also says no one is perfect and so, everyone should learn to accept each other as they are and aim for higher.

‘Eyimofe’ To Premiere At Berlin International Film Festival

And to movies, Nigerian feature film ‘Eyimofe’ is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival which starts in February 2020.

Written by Chuko Esiri and produced by Melissa Adeyemo, the film addresses the endless pursuit of migrants for greener pastures in Europe and the sad reality they often meet at the end.

‘Joseph’ Hits The Big Screens

Meanwhile, African-Carribean film, Joseph is also set to hit the big screens.

The movie chronicles the life of a young, successful medical doctor in the Caribbean whose curiosity about Africa sets him on a journey to an unknown world amidst warnings from friends and family.

Movie enthusiasts joined some cast and crew of the film for its premiere which took place in Lagos, Nigeria.

Diane Makes Fashion Statement

To some more exciting stuff, Mercy Johnson’s Epic Movie, the legend of Inikpi is finally out and some of our faves stepped out in style for the premiere which took place at the Film House Cinemas in Lekki.

Those in attendance included Yvonne Jegede, Paul Obazele, Ay Makun, Denrele, popular OAP, Lolo, and some of Big Brother Naija’s finest, Ceecee, Diane and Thelma.

Diane particularly wowed fans with what seemed to be a surprisingly bold fashion statement.

A photo she posted on Instagram, was accompanied with a caption that read: “be crazy enough to know you can do anything you want in life”. and fans could not hide their excitement in the comments.

Grammys: Fans Anticipate Burna’s Win

Finally, the Grammys is only few hours from now and our very own Burna Boy a.k.a African Giant, is a nominee for the ‘best world music category’, alongside heavyweights such as Angelique Kidjo.

A lot of fans are very optimistic and so far, social media has been buzzing, with #BurnaBoy as one of the top trends.

We have our fingers crossed and we’re wishing him all the best.