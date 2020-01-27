Just In: 13 Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

Thirteen people have been confirmed killed in an attack on Kwatas village in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The plateau state police command in a statement says the gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked the village on Sunday night, killing thirteen while five others were critically injured and are receiving treatment at the general hospital, Bokkos.

According to the police public relations officer, detectives, conventional policemen, and the police mobile force have been deployed to the area, with directives to restore peace and effect arrest of perpetrators the dastardly act.

Kwatas is a community neighbouring the Plateau State University in the central zone of the state.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack, assuring that terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and associated crimes will be defeated.

This is according to a statement by his special aide, Mr Garba Shehu.

“In Plateau State, gunmen launched yet another bloody attack, killing innocent citizens. This shocking and sad incident should be condemned by all citizens,’’ the statement partly read.

President Buhari reiterated that “revenge, hatred and violent attacks should have no place in a multi-ethnic, multicultural and multi-religious society as we have in this country.’’

The President called on community and religious leaders to counsel the youths on the need for peaceful co-existence.

He sent his condolences to families of the victims, government and people of Plateau State, and urged security agencies on assignment in the state to rediscover their act and stop, forthwith, the return of the ugly days of tit-for-tat.