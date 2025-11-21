Police Deploy Tactical Team To Ogun Community Over Viral Attack Video

The Ogun State Police Command has deployed a tactical team to the Ajebo community in Obafemi-Owode Local Government, following a viral video alleging an imminent attack by herdsmen.

In a statement on Friday, the Ogun Police Command Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, assured the community that there is no imminent threat of attack in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Lanre Ogunlowo, deployed the Command’s tactical team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, to assess the security situation in the area, in conjunction with Amotekun Corps, So-Safe Corps, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), local hunters, and Vigilante Group of Nigeria to undertake a thorough intelligence-led assessment in and around Ajebo community,” she said

“The operatives discovered the Fulani settlers in Ajebo are not hostile migrants but long-standing residents, living peacefully within the community. Children and women were seen in their temporary shelters, but no arms or suspicious activities were detected.

“No adult male was present; the men had travelled to Oyo State for trading activities, which is consistent with their routine economic pattern.”

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Three Human Trafficking Victims In Ogun

The police spokesperson said a further sweep of the settlement revealed an extended RUGA location that has reportedly been in existence for over ten years.

She maintained that the traditional ruler of the area, Rueben Oluwole, who is said to have authorized the allocation of land to the settlers, has been invited for clarification.

According to her, the Baale of Alapako, where another cluster of Fulani huts was identified, has also been invited for a meeting with the Commissioner of Police.

“The combined team of security agencies is maintaining surveillance within the forest area, approximately 10km from the main community. Their presence is strictly precautionary, as the settlers were found to be unarmed and living peacefully.

Police authorities in Ogun, however, reassured members of the public that proactive intelligence measures remain fully in place.