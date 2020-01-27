PHOTOS: Maryam Sanda Weeps Uncontrollably After Being Convicted

Maryam Sanda wept uncontrollably on Monday at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

She broke down in tears after Justice Yusuf Halilu convicted her for the death of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

Justice Halilu made the pronouncement while delivering judgment on the protracted trial of Missus Sanda.

READ ALSO: Maryam Sanda Sentenced To Death By Hanging

In reaction to the judge’s pronouncement, Sanda wept profusely but was comforted by her lawyer and some officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service in the courtroom.

Sanda is facing trial over an allegation of stabbing late Bilyaminu to death, son of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Haliru Bello.

Her trial centred on a judicial drama that lasted almost three years due to delays, multiple adjournments, and failure of witnesses to appear in court among others.

See more photos below: