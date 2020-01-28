Netanyahu Hails Trump’s Plan As ‘Historic Day’ For Israel

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed a US peace plan for the Middle East Tuesday as a “realistic path to a durable peace” that assures Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

“This is a historic day,” Netanyahu said, speaking alongside President Donald Trump who presented the plan at a White House ceremony.

“Too many plans tried to pressure Israel to withdraw from vital territory like the Jordan Valley. But you, Mr President, you recognized that Israel must have sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and other strategic areas of Judea and Samaria.”

Trump’s proposal, Netanyahu said, would also involve the United States recognizing settlements as part of Israel.

Ambassadors for the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman were in the audience but Palestinian representatives, who have denounced the plan, stayed away.

AFP