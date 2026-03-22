Netanyahu Visits Town Hit By Iran Strike, Vows To Target Guards Leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to pursue senior commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards “personally”, during a visit to a town struck by an Iranian missile the previous day.

“We’re going after the regime. We’re going after the IRGC, this criminal gang,” Netanyahu said, as he inspected the damage in the southern Israeli town of Arad.

“We’re going after them personally, their leaders, their installations, their economic assets. We’re going after them personally.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the site of the missile hit in Arad: “If you want proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area. https://t.co/jRwxe6HVwq pic.twitter.com/Q98TR1SnUA Advertisement — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 22, 2026

READ ALSO: Iran Missile Strikes Wound Over 100 In Two South Israeli Towns

The second town struck by an Iranian missile on Saturday was Dimona, widely believed to house Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal.

Nestled in the Negev desert, Dimona sustained extensive damage from a direct hit.

On Sunday, Netanyahu visited the town, urging residents to heed instructions from the military’s Home Front Command and take shelter immediately whenever sirens warn of incoming missiles.

“The whole nation is a frontline, the entire home front is a frontline. And when we’re at the frontline, we carry out these orders,” Netanyahu said.

“So please do this — and this is an order.”

Iranian missile strikes on two southern Israeli towns wounded more than 100 people on Saturday, medics said, after Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept the projectiles.

The two direct hits tore open the fronts of residential buildings and carved craters into the ground.

Magen David Adom first responders said 84 people were wounded in the town of Arad, 10 of them seriously, hours after 33 were wounded in nearby Dimona.

Iranian state TV said the missile attack on Dimona, which houses a nuclear facility, was a “response” to an earlier strike on its own nuclear site at Natanz.

AFP footage from Arad showed rescue workers sifting through rubble for wounded people in a bombed-out building.

Fire engines with their lights flashing were at the scene along with dozens of members of the emergency services.

The Israeli military said it would investigate the failed interception.

“The air defence systems operated but did not intercept the missile, we will investigate the incident and learn from it,” military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin wrote on X.

AFP