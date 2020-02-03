Okada Ban: Calm Returns To Ijora-Olopa After Protest

Calm has returned to Ijora-Olopa area of Lagos where protesters burnt tyres to protest the ban of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state on Monday.

When Channels TV got to the scene of the incident, policemen and men of the OP MESA (A joint military operation) were seen addressing a group of people in an apparent move to ascertain those involved in the act.

There were traces of bonfire with shattered glasses at the scene.

Eyewitnesses told Channels TV that protesters hurled stones before security operatives contained the situation.

On Saturday, the Lagos state government started to implement its ban on okada and tricycles in parts of the state.