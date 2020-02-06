PHOTOS: Buhari Launches Fighter Helicopters To Combat Insecurity

The fight against terrorism and other forms of insecurity on Thursday received a major boost, with the launch of three fighter helicopters by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

At the launch of the aircraft, President Buhari said two the Augusta 109p helicopters and one Mi-171E helicopter, will assist the air force in the tackling of the contemporary security challenges.

The President also promised that his administration will justify the trust Nigerians have reposed in him.

The event also witnessed air displays and simulation exercises that focus on rescue operations and engagement of bandits and other threats to national security.

The launch of these three fighter helicopters coming about a year after President Buhari inducted two Augusta helicopters into the air force.

See photos from the ceremony below…