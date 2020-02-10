Advertisement

South Korea’s ‘Parasite’ Wins Best International Feature Film Oscar

Updated February 10, 2020
Cast and crew of 'Parasite' on the Red Carpet at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Sunday, February 09, 2020, in Hollywood.

 

The South Korean dark comedy “Parasite” on Sunday took home the Oscar for best international feature film — a category that until this year known as Best Foreign Language Film.

“I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes,” said writer-director Bong Joon-ho, who bested a field that included Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” and Ladj Ly’s “Les Miserables.”

The film, about a poor South Korean family infiltrating a wealthy household, is expected to battle “1917,” Sam Mendes’s innovative and personal World War I movie, for the night’s top prize, best picture.

“I’m ready to drink tonight,” Bong — who earlier won the award for best original screenplay — said to applause and laughter.

 



