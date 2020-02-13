Snoop Dogg Apologises for Attacking Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Rape Allegation

Almost a week after creating a firestorm by insulting Gayle King and telling her to beware “before we come to get you,” Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram account again on Wednesday, this time to formally apologise to the anchor.

The rapper’s apology to King came after attacking her over her interview with former basketball star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant.

“Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” Snoop Dogg posted.

He added that “So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based on emotions of me being angry at a question you asked. Overreacted.

“I should have handled it way different than that, I was raised way better than that, so I would like to apologise publicly for the language that I used and calling you out your name and just being disrespectful.”

Snoop Dogg earlier insulted the “CBS This Morning” anchor after she brought up rape allegations from Bryant’s past in her interview with Leslie, a friend of Bryant.

Snoop Dogg then went on Instagram and called King crude and unprintable names.

King herself was angry at CBS News for promoting a snippet of what was a wide-ranging interview on social media, which drew snappy reactions and accusations online where she was accused of crossing the line.

King, in her own Instagram message, said she could see why people might be upset if they only saw a brief portion of what was discussed.

Snoop Dogg, a friend of Bryant and a Lakers fan, was hardly the only one angry at King for her questioning — LeBron James and even Bill Cosby were among her critics.

His comments were however among the most inflammatory and seen as a threat. King’s best friend, Oprah Winfrey, said that King was “not doing well” and getting death threats because of the interview.