Advertisement

PHOTOS: Osinbajo, Ex-Presidents, Governors Attend Burial Of Gov. Emmanuel’s Father

Channels Television  
Updated February 15, 2020
L-R: Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; and former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, at the burial of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s father – late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang – in Akwa Ibom State on February 15, 2020.

 

 

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as well as former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, were among the leaders who stormed Akwa Ibom State.

The leaders visited the state on Saturday to attend the burial of late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, the father of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has lost his father, Elder Gabriel Nkanang.

Nkanang died on December 1, 2019, at the age of 90.

His burial brought together prominent leaders who shunned their political differences to pay their last respect to the governor’s father.

They included the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; as well as the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and a host of governors and lawmakers.

The governors present were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), and Ben Ayade (Cross River), among others.

Some of the senators in attendance included Senator Bassey Akpan, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Senator Obinna Ogba, Senator Gabriel Suswam, and Senator Olalekan Adeola.

The Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo, and former first lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, were also in attendance.

Highlights of the event are captured in the photos below:



More on In Pictures

PHOTOS: Mob Sets Truck Ablaze In Ogun

PHOTOS: PDP’s Diri Presented Certificate Of Return As Bayelsa Governor-Elect

PHOTOS: Petrol Tanker Fire Kills One, Injures Two In Imo

Soyinka, Sani, Odinkalu In Court As Sowore’s Trial Resumes

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement