Jonathan, Obasanjo, Emir Of Kano, Advocate Youth Leadership For Africa’s Future

Leaders across Nigeria have urged nations to prioritise young individuals for top governance roles, citing their energy, mental sharpness, and capacity to meet the demands of leadership.

They made the call on Thursday at a memorial lecture and leadership conference organised by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the late head of state, General Murtala Muhammed.

Leading the pack was former President Goodluck Jonathan, who called on African nations to prioritise individuals aged 25 to 50 for top governance positions, citing their superior physical strength, mental sharpness, and ability to endure the intense demands of leadership.

He urged a further reduction in age barriers for political office, building on Nigeria’s existing “Not Too Young to Run” reforms.

“The person we are celebrating today was head of state at the age of 38. Obasanjo, when he took over, was also around 38. And when I look across, I see the youth corps, which is a legacy of General Yakubu Gowon at the age of 32. So why do we begin to think that we must be in our 100s before we can rule a country?” Jonathan said.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also spoke at the event, reflecting on leadership succession in Africa.

“The greatest achievement of Murtala was that he created a successor who could go on after him. The failure of all leaders after Murtala, including myself, is that we have not been able to create successors who could continue after us,” Obasanjo said.

On his part, ex-vice president Yemi Osinbajo addressed leadership values and Africa’s growing influence on the global stage.

“If coming of age means perfection, then no continent qualifies. If it means the absence of struggle or problems, then history itself has not come of age. But if coming of age means self-awareness, confidence of purpose, and the capacity to shape one’s destiny, then Africa is no longer emerging; it is in its moment,” he said.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, emphasised the importance of restoring dignity and pride in Africa.

“We need to ask ourselves as Africans, where have we lost it, and how can we get back that dignity and pride. The day Africans can hold their heads high as we did in 1975 and 1976, as equal human beings with every race and nation, and as a sovereign nation with the same rights as every other nation, that day we will have truly come of age,” he said.

Secretary to the Federation, George Akume, added, “Leadership has nothing to do with physical age but the age of your ideas. Yes, we respect our young people.”

Other speakers at the event highlighted the need for regional cooperation and the strengthening of democratic institutions to ensure effective leadership across the continent.