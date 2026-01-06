VIDEO: Jonathan Has Pledged Support For PDP — Turaki

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his Maitama office in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the closed-door meeting, National Chairman of the PDP, Tanimu Turaki, said the visit aimed to brief Jonathan on the party’s state, ongoing legal battles, and prospects ahead of upcoming elections.

“We have his assurance that he remains an active, card-carrying member of the PDP and feels obliged to support the party; the PDP has done enough for him, and he will try his best to do more for the party,” Turaki stated.

He added that Jonathan’s remarks were “very reassuring and encouraging as we prepare for off-season elections in Ekiti and Osun, and the 2027 general elections.”

The PDP has been embroiled in a leadership crisis, with rival factions led by Abdulrahman Mohammed and Turaki claiming the national chairmanship.

INEC recently intervened to clarify positions ahead of the scheduled elections in Ekiti and Osun.

Speculation has grown that Jonathan may be drafted as the PDP’s 2027 presidential candidate, but Jonathan has not publicly declared his intentions.