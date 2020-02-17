Suspected Ritualists Kill 70-Year-Old Woman In Ondo

The ancient town of Ogbagi-Akoko in Ondo State has been thrown into sadness and confusion after a 70-year-old woman, Sidikak Jimoh, was found dead.

She was said to have been killed by suspected ritualists who mutilated and removed some parts of her body in Akoko North/West Local Government Area of the state.

A source in the community told Channels Television that the suspected ritualists wanted to set the dead body ablaze but hurriedly fled the scene, leaving some of the body parts behind.

The Police Area Commander in Ikare-Akoko, Razak Rauf, and the Divisional Police Officer in Ogbagi-Akoko, Kunle Fabuluje, have confirmed the incident.

They noted that full-scale investigation into the incident has commenced while the remains of the victim have been deposited at the morgue in the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko.