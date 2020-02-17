VIDEO: EFCC Claims Diezani Stole $2.5bn, Asks UK To Extradite Her

The acting Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Ibrahim Magu, made the appeal while addressing reporters on Monday in Kaduna State.

He stated that the former minister should be extradited on the ground that she allegedly stole a sum of $2.5 billion belonging to the Nigerian government and must, therefore, account for it.

Magu also claimed that Diezani has a generation of looters supporting her actions which he said was not good for the image and development of the country.

He revealed that the EFCC was already in touch with the international community to facilitate the extradition of the former minister.

The EFCC boss, who noted that Diezani was kept under protective custody, spoke to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s passing out parade of the commission’s inspector detectives at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

He also disclosed that the commission under his watch has secured a total of 1,266 convictions for financial crimes between 2019 to February 2020.

Among the convicted persons, according to Magu, are former governors, captains of industry, former military chiefs, oil subsidy merchants, and other players in the public and private sectors.

He added that the EFCC has recovered looted funds running into billions of naira, and millions of foreign currencies.

The anti-graft agency boss noted that the commission has equally handed over several forfeited properties to government agencies.

On the training of EFCC personnel at the NDA, he explained that the aim to expose the operatives to military drill was to effectively groom them in the fight against corruption.

The anti-corruption war, according to Magu, requires perseverance, strength, tenacity, and courage.

He said apart from arresting students involved in alleged cybercrimes and internet fraud, the EFCC planned to rehabilitate such persons in order to be useful to their family and the society at large.