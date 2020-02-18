Abducted Nasarawa Permanent Secretary Regains Freedom

The Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Works, Jibrin Giza, who was abducted on Sunday has regained his freedom.

This was confirmed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Nasarawa State command on Tuesday.

According to him, Giza was released by the abductors after much pressure from the police and no ransom was paid.

