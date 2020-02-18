Advertisement

Abducted Nasarawa Permanent Secretary Regains Freedom

Channels Television  
Updated February 18, 2020

 

The Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa State Ministry of Works, Jibrin Giza, who was abducted on Sunday has regained his freedom.

This was confirmed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Nasarawa State command on Tuesday.

Read Also: Permanent Secretary Abducted In Nasarawa

According to him, Giza was released by the abductors after much pressure from the police and no ransom was paid.

Details later…



More on Local

VIDEO: ‘You Don’t Sack People Like That,’ SGF Reacts To Calls For Service Chiefs’ Removal

Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Chibok Village, Burn Houses

Senate President Raises Security Threat Alarm At National Assembly

Nothing Like Multiple Taxation In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement