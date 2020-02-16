Advertisement

Permanent Secretary Abducted In Nasarawa

Channels Television  
Updated February 16, 2020

The Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa Ministry of Works, Jibrin Giza, has been abducted.

According to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, Mr Giza was abducted around 12:30 am by gunmen from his resident in Shabu, a suburb of Lafia.

The police chief told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed the resident shooting into the air and gained access into the residence when one of them scaled the fence and forced the gateman who had only a cutlass for a weapon to open the gate.

Longe added that the police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

The abductors have yet to contact Mr Giza’s family and have not made any demands.



