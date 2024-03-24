Tinubu Hails NSA, Security Agencies Over Release Of Kuriga Schoolchildren

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the National Security Agency, Nuhu Ribadu and other security agencies over the safe release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State.

About 287, were kidnapped on March 6 when the gunmen on motorcycles rode through their school, taking them away in an incident that sparked outrage and condemnation from several quarters including the UN children’s welfare agency UNICEF.

Two weeks after their kidnap, the children were rescued by security agencies. The military on Sunday said the victims were rescued in Zamfara State in the early hours of Sunday, through the joint efforts of the troops and local authorities.

Shortly after, the President commended the efforts of security agencies in securing the release of the schoolchildren.

“President Bola Tinubu welcomes the news of the release of the Kuriga school children in Kaduna State and emphasizes the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security,” a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale read.

“The President commends the National Security Adviser, the Security Agencies, and the Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.”

The Commander-in-Chief also welcomed “the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.”

He assured Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions.