Gunmen Abduct Two Electricity Workers

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has said that two of its staff members in the Ogun region have been abducted.

The workers were kidnapped on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, according to a statement signed by the IBEDC management.

The company explained that the two men were whisked away in the course of duty around the Ogunmakin area on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road.

“We are deeply concerned about this situation, and our thoughts are with our colleagues and their families at this difficult time,” it said.

The IBEDC, however, noted that it was in contact with relevant security agencies with a view to rescuing the employees.

“IBEDC is working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure the safe return of the affected staff. We are also in active engagement with their families, providing the necessary support.

“Given the sensitive nature of this incident and ongoing efforts to resolve it, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

“We kindly request understanding and restraint as we prioritise the safety and well-being of those involved,” the company added.

The management assured the public that more updates would be provided as appropriate.