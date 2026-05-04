Alleged Cyberbullying: Court Fixes May 8 To Rule On Sowore’s No-Case Submission

Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed May 8 to rule on the no-case submission filed by activist Omoyele Sowore in his alleged cyberbullying trial involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The case was instituted by the Department of State Services (DSS), which is prosecuting Sowore on behalf of the Federal Government.

Sowore is accused of calling President Tinubu a “criminal” on his X handle.

The court fixed the date after both Sowore and the DSS adopted their final written arguments for and against the no-case submission.

While adopting the processes filed in support of the application, Sowore’s counsel, Marshall Abubakar, told the court that the prosecution failed to link his client to the alleged offences.

READ ALSO: Court Remands ‘Justice Crack’ In DSS Custody Over Alleged Cybercrime

He urged the court to uphold the no-case submission on the grounds that Sowore was not connected to the two-count charge preferred against him.

In response, counsel to the DSS, Akinlolu Kehinde, informed the court that the prosecution filed its reply on April 23, urging the court to dismiss the no-case application.

The senior lawyer argued that the DSS, through its witnesses, had established a case against the defendant and asked the court to order Sowore to enter his defence.

After hearing both sides, the trial judge adjourned the matter to May 8 for ruling on the no-case submission.

The DSS had earlier amended the cyberbullying charges filed against Sowore.