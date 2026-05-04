Court Remands ‘Justice Crack’ In DSS Custody Over Alleged Cybercrime

Justice Chidebere, popularly known as “Justice Crack,” has been remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime, breach of public peace, and felony, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Following the arraignment, counsel to the DSS, Mark Oruba, urged the court to remand the defendant in DSS custody in the interest of public security.

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However, defence counsel opposed the application, informing the court that although they had been served with the charges, they intended to file a bail application for hearing later in the week.

In a short ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered that the defendant be remanded in DSS custody until May 25, when the court will commence trial and hear the bail application.

The DSS said Chidiebere was charged for allegedly making a viral post on his X handle (Justice Crack), in which he reportedly claimed that Nigerian military personnel are poorly equipped.