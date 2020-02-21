Court Orders DSS To Probe Bayelsa Deputy Governor For Certificate Forgery

An Abuja Area Court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the allegation of forgery of a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) certificate levelled against the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

An APC chieftain from Bayelsa State, Benjamin Youdiowei, had approached the Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja, alleging that Ewhrudjakpo presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his nomination as a candidate, a forged NYSC Exemption Certificate.

Youdowei alleged that Ewhrudjakpo had been using the allegedly forged document as part of his credentials.

The NYSC certificate is dated February 2, 1998, with number 139708.

The presiding judge, Abubakar Sadiq, had on November 27, 2019, issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Ewhrudjakpo following his absence from the court for the day’s proceedings.

He had also ordered the police to investigate the deputy governor before issuing a fresh order directing the DSS to take over the investigation.

Ewhrudjakpo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was until his swearing-in as the Bayelsa State deputy governor on February 14, 2020, the senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

He was sworn in alongside the state governor, Duoye Diri, following the February 14, 2020 judgment of the Supreme Court nullifying the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the last governorship election in the state.