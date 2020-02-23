Barcelona Top La Liga Table

Spanish La Liga table after Sunday’s early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 25 17 4 4 62 29 55

Real Madrid 25 15 8 2 46 17 53

Getafe 24 12 6 6 36 22 42

Real Sociedad 24 12 4 8 42 31 40

Atletico Madrid 24 10 10 4 25 17 40

Sevilla 24 11 7 6 31 25 40

Villarreal 24 11 5 8 42 32 38

Valencia 25 10 8 7 35 37 38

Granada 25 11 3 11 32 31 36

Levante 25 10 2 13 31 36 32

Athletic Bilbao 25 7 10 8 24 22 31

Osasuna 25 7 10 8 31 35 31

Real Betis 25 7 9 9 35 40 30

Alaves 25 8 6 11 27 35 30

Valladolid 24 5 11 8 20 27 26

Eibar 24 6 6 12 22 37 24

Celta Vigo 25 5 9 11 22 34 24

Real Mallorca 25 6 4 15 26 42 22

Leganes 25 4 7 14 18 37 19

Espanyol 24 4 7 13 21 42 19