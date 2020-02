2023 Presidency: Tinubu Has All It Takes To Lead This Country – Lagos APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has said that if the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, declares to run for the 2023 presidential election, it will not be out of place owing to his political record.

Disclosing this at a briefing in Lagos on Monday, the party’s state secretary, Lanre Ogunyemi, said Tinubu has all it takes to lead the country and has every fundamental right as a Nigerian to become the next president.

“Tinubu has all it takes to lead this country and he has every fundamental right as a Nigerian to aspire; it is now left for Nigerians to accept or not, it is now left for the party to decide who flags their ship as a presidential candidate come 2023.

“Whether he has briefed us or expressed any body language, whether people are against it or not, we are sure he has everything to lead this nation,” he stated.

He added that the APC national leader has contributed to modern Nigeria and is regarded as the Moses of this generation.

“This is a man who has contributed tremendously to what we call modern Nigeria; he is a man whom we see as the Moses of our time that has a lot of resourcefulness.

“Whichever way it goes, let us decide if it goes to the South; let us decide whether it goes to the Southwest or Southeast and what we look at is merit; who can take us to the place that Nigeria ought to be.

“If we find that in Bola Tinubu, why not, he doesn’t have to brief us, let’s keep watching the body language and see what will manifest in 2023.

“We are standing absolutely on his mandate,” he maintained.