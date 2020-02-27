Lyon Finally Accepts Supreme Court Judgment, Urges Supporters To Be Law Abiding

Mr David Lyon, the ousted governor-elect of Bayelsa State, has finally accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court that nullified his victory at the November 16th, 2019 governorship election.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters on Thursday, Lyon said he is aware of the extent to which the Apex Court’s decision has further dashed the hopes of Bayelsans “as it upturns the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate”.

Lyon urged supporters of his political party and those who voted him to accept the verdict and maintain the peace.

He stated that while they have a right to think the judgment was unjustice, they must shun all forms of violence or any conduct that threatens the peace and development of Bayelsa State.

“I hereby unequivocally state my decision to accept the Supreme Court verdict however distressing as it is, it is the decision of the Supreme Court, and we are all bound to accept the outcome as law-abiding citizens of this great country,” Mr Lyon said.

The ousted governor-elect thanked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the state and national levels for their tenacity in upholding the ideals of constitutional democracy.

He appealed to all Bayelsans not to shy away from participating in the governance of the State for the common good and well-being of the people.

According to Mr Lyon, it is his resolve to continue to join forces with well-meaning individuals, institutions, and organisations towards bringing the much-needed development to Bayelsa State.