Boko Haram Attacking Christians To Stir Religious War

The Minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that Boko Haram has been attacking Christians lately in a bid to stir a religious war between the two major religious groups in Nigeria.

Mr Lai Mohammed said this while addressing a news conference on the state of insecurity in the country.

According to Mr Mohammed, the Boko Haram sect has changed its strategies by attacking Christians.

He stressed that the insurgents delude themselves as Muslims and cause discord between the two good religions.

As far as the minister is concerned, this tactic of targeting Christians is a strategy to remain relevant.

Mr Mohammed appealed to Nigerians not to allow the insurgents to cause discord amongst them, urging all Nigerians to join and support the military in the fight against insurgency.

He assured Nigerians that the “renewed vigour” by the military in the war against the insurgents “is paying off handsomely.”

Recently, the Boko Haram sect killed Lawan Andimi, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika, Adamawa state, and Ropvil Dalep, a student of the University of Maiduguri and a member of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

The two killings are the latest in a series of attacks perceived to be targeting Christians within the northern region.