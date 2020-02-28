Why I Accepted Super Eagles Coaching Job – Yobo

Former Everton defender Joseph Yobo has described his role as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles as a national call.

He also said giving back to society is what he enjoys doing and sees the Eagles job as an opportunity to serve the country.

Yobo was named as the assistant coach of the three-time African champions on February 12th, 2020, by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The former Fernerbache man told Channels TV’s Sports This Morning that it was not an easy decision for him to take up the job but admitted that he saw it as a chance to give back to the country.

READ ALSO: NPFL: Jigawa Golden Stars Battle Plateau United As Matchday 22 Begins

According to the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, he initially felt the time was not right for him to go into coaching but noted that his passion for football made him change his mind.

“It has been an exciting moment for me. It was not an easy decision to make,” Yobo explained.

He admitted that “It is not a lane that I was ready to go into immediately because I don’t think the environment was ready for me but for the passion and the love I have for the game.”

Also, he revealed that coaching is “what I have always wanted to do inside of me” but he never talked about it with anyone.

Yobo said that “having served as an ex-player and captain for many years, that was another avenue to give back.

“So, it was almost like a national call to serve again. And I looked at this opportunity and I said, you know what, I have to give it a go and be able to give back again to the people; give back my knowledge and my service to my nation.”

The Nigerian who retired from international football in 2014 after making his debut for the Super Eagles in 2001, attributed his stay in the national team to hard work and the grace of God.

“I will say I am blessed. I am thankful to God for the privilege to be able to showcase my talent,” he said.

“Playing for the national team is not easy. And to be that consistent for many years is only by the grace of God and hard work.”

Furthermore, he said he wants to help the younger generation, adding that “What I enjoy doing is giving back. And that’s all I can give to the younger generation.”