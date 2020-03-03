SPONSORED: Jobberman Reduces Prices, Offers More Value

Jobberman reduces its prices to help our esteemed employers across Nigeria to achieve more value at a lesser price for our job listings product.

For just ₦11,500, you can now post your job on Jobberman.com to gain access to Nigeria’s largest pool over 2.5 million qualified candidates and an applicant tracking system that makes your recruitment process from start to finish easy.

Why should you recruit with Jobberman?

1. We provide you with only the most qualified candidates in the shortest time.

2. You get an All-in-1 Applicant Management System that helps you manage your entire recruiting process, from start to finish.

3. You get a choice of assessing candidates that apply to your role.

4. Unlimited applications and access to your candidates forever.

5. Your Job Listing is automatically shared on our international partner platforms such as Google, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Jobberman with this new reduction in pricing is guaranteeing employers the Best Match talents, for their roles. Interested in recruiting with us today on www.jobberman.com/employer, email [email protected] or call +234 (0) 813 985 9999.

About Jobberman

Jobberman was established in Nigeria in 2009 and wants to transform workplace productivity across West Africa. The vision of Jobberman is to be Nigeria’s most user-centric and transparent career ecosystem, where they connect the right candidates with the right opportunities. Jobberman uses a bespoke mix of human and artificial intelligence recruitment solutions to match employers with the best employees, so they can hire the right fit, faster.