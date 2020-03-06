Alleged $2m Money Laundering: EFFC Re-Arraigns Atiku’s Lawyer, Brother

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has re-arraigned Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly laundering the sum of $2million during the 2019 general elections.

He was re-arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, alongside his younger brother, Erhunse Giwa-Osagie on three counts.

Their re-arraignment follows the transfer of the case file from Justice Nicholas Oweibo to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

In one of the counts, the Giwa-Osagie’s were both alleged to have conspired among themselves on February 12, 2019, to make cash payment of the sum of $2 million (USD), without going through financial institutions.

When the counts were read to the defendants, they both pleaded not guilty. The court then permitted them to continue on the bail earlier granted by the previous judge.

Justice Aneke also fixed Monday, March 9 to rule on Atiku’s lawyers application seeking permission to travel abroad for his medicals.