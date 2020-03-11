Court Adjourns Ruling On Application To Shield Witnesses In Sowore’s Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned ruling on an application seeking to have witnesses shielded in the trial of the convener of #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu gave the adjournment on Wednesday shortly before the trial of the duo commenced in the court.

Sowore and Bakare are facing trial over treason and money laundering charges filed against them by the Federal Government.

They have, however, pleaded not guilty and have since been granted bail by the court.

The government had filed a motion on notice praying the court to grant an order excluding persons other than lawyers and accredited members of the press from witnessing the proceedings.

It also sought an order to clear the court whenever the prosecution witnesses were testifying, such that only the trial judge, parties and legal representatives, as well as accredited members of the press, would be able to see them.

The prosecution also asked for an order that the real names and addresses of the prosecution witnesses in the proceedings should not be disclosed.

At the resumed sitting, the prosecutor, Kayode Halilu, informed the court that the defence team led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, served him a counter-affidavit and he needed time to reply to it.

Based on the request, the trial judge adjourned ruling on the motion and directed the prosecutor to call his first witness in the case.