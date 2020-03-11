Lagos Govt Quarantines Six For Coronavirus

The Lagos State Government has quarantined six persons (four children and two adults) who were said to have had contact with the coronavirus index case in Lagos.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, noted that although the six persons have all tested negative, another test will be conducted on them within the next 48 hours for a final confirmation.

“We’ve admitted a family of four children and their teacher who came from the United States but apparently they were in close proximity with somebody who had coronavirus infection.

“So we’ve had them in isolation for the past 2 days. Their first test is negative, so we’re going to repeat that in 48 hours,” he said.

“We also have another gentleman from the United Kingdom, so we are going to run his tests sometime today.

“The situation at the moment remains the same. 1 index case and one positive as a result of contact with the index case and that’s it”.

Professor Abayomi also added that the state government has established contact with the two people who were in the Turkish Airline with the index case.

Meanwhile, he noted that another test would be conducted on the index case within the next two days, before he is finally released.

Abayomi used the opportunity to appreciate the media for their support, in disseminating all necessary information to the public.