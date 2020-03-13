Advertisement

EPL: Chelsea Star Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated March 13, 2020
Chelsea star, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement by the club. 

The club noted that the player had undergone a test after he displayed symptoms similar to mild cold on Monday morning with the result returning positive on Thursday evening.

“Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for Coronavirus returned this evening,” the club said.

The statement revealed that the player “will undergo a period of self-isolation,” but reassured that “Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible.”

Those who recently had close contact with the English star in the team will be self-isolated in line with health guidelines, the statement added.

Chelsea noted that others who did not have close contact with the player will be returning to work soonest, stating that aside from one of its building in the training ground, other facilities at the Stamford Bridge are operating as usual.

“The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities are operating as normal,” Chelsea explained.

The club wished Callum a speedy recovery and looked forward to welcoming him back to the team, as they assured of continued adherence to safety measures.



